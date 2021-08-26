Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 1.75 cents at $7.1325 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 7.75 cents at $5.4850 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 5.50 cents at $5.0650 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 16.50 cents at $13.4275 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 1.28 cents at $1.2587 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.15 cents at $1.5940 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .97 cent at $.8857 a pound.

