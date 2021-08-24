Jack Daniel’s has its first age-stated whiskey in a century

The producers of Jack Daniel’s are offering the brand's first age-stated whiskey in more than a century with the upcoming release of a 10-year-old Tennessee whiskey.

Limited supplies will be available starting next month. The product will become an annual release from the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

“Over the last decade, we’ve been experimenting to craft a product that would properly honor the whiskey Jack Daniel was bottling at the end of the 1800s,” said Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher. “All of us at the Jack Daniel Distillery are thrilled to release an age-stated whiskey for the first time in over 100 years."

The distillery used an aging process to mature Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey in oak barrels relocated throughout the barrelhouse over the past decade.

Old No. 7 Jack Daniel’s ages, on average, four to five years.

Jack Daniel's is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.