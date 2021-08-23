Disney reaches vaccination agreement with unionized employees

Disney reached an agreement with unions representing its workers Monday requiring all on-site employees to be fully vaccinated by late October, excluding specific exemptions.

Under an agreement signed Monday, on-site employees will have to be fully vaccinated — at least two weeks out from completing the course of their COVID-19 shot — and provide proof of their vaccination by Oct. 22.

Employees can request exemptions from receiving the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, under the terms of the agreement.

In late July, The Walt Disney Company announced it would require all non-union hourly and salaried employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The company gave on-site employees 60 days starting from July 30 to complete their round of vaccinations and asked employees working from home to provide proof of vaccination before they could return to work.

“This means to work at Walt Disney World, unless you have a medical or religious accommodation need, that you will be required to be vaccinated,” Unite Here Local 362 president Eric Clinton said. “Vaccines are the best way to protect all of us, and Disney will be requiring it of its cast members.”

Those seeking medical accommodations need to have a note from their doctor detailing the disability or medical condition, its duration and limitations and explaining how the disability or condition prevents the employee from receiving the vaccine.

Employees who ask for religious accommodations have to explain how their religious beliefs or practices specifically prevent them from getting vaccinated.

Under either situation, Disney can contact the employees’ physicians or spiritual leaders and discuss vaccination within the context of the employees’ limitations, according to the contract.

Disney will then meet with employees on a case-by-case basis to discuss their circumstances and determine if the company can accommodate their request through measures like face coverings, alternative roles or additional safety measures, it read.

If Disney and employees cannot reach accommodations in the employee’s current position, the employee will be eligible to transfer to another open qualified position. If an employee cannot be accommodated in their position, they could be terminated but would be eligible for rehire.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

Clinton, whose union represents workers in capacities like attractions and custodial across the resort, said the Local 362 union was satisfied with the terms of the contract, adding the majority of members are already vaccinated.

“Our major concern going into this was making sure that people who needed an accommodation would be able to get one, and get one in a timely fashion that would not have them lose employment for a long period of time, and I believe that we’ve successfully accomplished that in partnership with the company,” he said.