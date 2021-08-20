Business

South Carolina airport adds flights to Nashville, Tennessee

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A South Carolina airport is adding a seventh airline and a new nonstop destination.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will add the flights to Nashville this fall, The State newspaper reported.

Tennessee-based Contour Airlines will operate the five weekly flights.

The airline earlier this year announced new service from airports in Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Greenville, Mississippi.

Contour was founded in 1982 as a private jet charter company.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Wind project would double Idaho’s turbine energy output

August 20, 2021 7:18 AM

Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

August 20, 2021 7:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service