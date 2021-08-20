Adtalem: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $280.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $76.9 million, or $1.49 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion.

Adtalem shares have climbed almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.60, a climb of 2% in the last 12 months.