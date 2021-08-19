Petco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Thursday reported profit of $75.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period.

Petco expects full-year earnings in the range of 81 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion.