Myrtle Beach airport now South Carolina’s busiest airport

The Associated Press

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport has been the busiest airport in South Carolina this summer.

The airport set a record for passenger traffic with more than 500,000 total passengers in July, WBTW-TV reported. That’s the highest monthly passenger count ever recorded at an airport in South Carolina’s history.

Total passenger traffic for July totaled nearly 550,000 — a 49% increase over July 2019, airport officials said.

