New construction planned at site of fire that killed 165

New construction is slated to begin in northern Kentucky at the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club, where only memorials have stood since a fire destroyed the building and killed 165 people in 1977.

Ashley Builders Group said in a statement on Monday that that construction will start by the end of August on a residential community called Memorial Pointe, The Kentucky Enquirer reported, citing a statement from the builder.

The newspaper reported in November that the builder and some descendants of fire victims resolved a lawsuit over the plans for the property with an agreement that would allow construction to proceed on most of the 80-acre site in Southgate, but reserve the area where the Cabaret Room was located for a permanent memorial to victims.

The Edgewood-based building company said the memorial will be donated to the city of Southgate when it is completed.

“As excited as we are about moving forward on Memorial Pointe, we will never stop looking back to remember those who lost their lives at Beverly Hills and those they left behind,” said Bill Kreutzjans Jr. of Ashley Builders Group.