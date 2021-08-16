Immersion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $11 million in the period.

Immersion shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.24, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.