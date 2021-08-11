Natural Gas Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period.

Natural Gas Services shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.56, an increase of 49% in the last 12 months.