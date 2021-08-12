Business

Vaalco Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 14 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $47 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.73. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Tracon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2021 12:17 AM

Business

Doctor: S Carolina schools facing more virus cases in fall

August 12, 2021 12:17 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service