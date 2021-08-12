Vaalco Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 14 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $47 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.73. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.