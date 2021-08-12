Power Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $111.5 million in the period.

Power Solutions shares have risen 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.12, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.