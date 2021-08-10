Sientra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The breast implant maker posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.3 million.

Sientra expects full-year revenue in the range of $74 million to $78 million.

Sientra shares have increased 82% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.09, a climb of 67% in the last 12 months.