Business

Poshmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The online marketplace for second-hand goods posted revenue of $81.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Poshmark said it expects revenue in the range of $81 million to $83 million.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

August 11, 2021 6:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service