Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 49 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period.

Vishay shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.