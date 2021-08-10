Business

Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $181.4 million in the period.

Esco Technologies shares have decreased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $94.07, a rise of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Cambium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 1:12 AM

Business

Sykes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 1:11 AM

Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 10, 2021 1:11 AM

Business

Alabama’s COVID hospitalization levels highest since January

August 10, 2021 1:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service