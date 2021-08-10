Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 13 cents at $7.2725 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 2.50 cents at $5.4875 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 4 cents at $4.64 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 15.50 cents at $14.5150 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 1.30 cents at $1.2420 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .62 cent at $1.5972 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $1.0905 a pound.

