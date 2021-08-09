Syneos Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $41.9 million.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The clinical research company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

Syneos Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.18 billion to $5.3 billion.

Syneos Health shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.