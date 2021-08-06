Livent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.8 million.

Livent expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $390 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Livent shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.