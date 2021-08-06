Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $63.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.7 million.

Citizens shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.