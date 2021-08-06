Magnite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $36.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period.

Magnite shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.69, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.