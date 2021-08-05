Cardiff Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $68,000 in the period.

Cardiff Oncology shares have dropped 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.15, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.