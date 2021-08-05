Business

Monster Beverage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CORONA, Calif.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $403.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corona, California-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Monster Beverage shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $91.95, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
