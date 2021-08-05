Kingsway Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $684,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period.

Kingsway Financial shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 98% in the last 12 months.