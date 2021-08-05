Business

Lumos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.04 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10,000 in the period.

Lumos shares have fallen 79% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 46% in the last 12 months.

