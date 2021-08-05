Strongbridge Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Trevose, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.8 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.29. A year ago, they were trading at $4.05.