TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

TreeHouse expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.45 billion.

TreeHouse shares have fallen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.