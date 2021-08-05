Business

ACI Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

NAPLES, Fla.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period.

ACI Worldwide expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 5:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service