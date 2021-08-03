LoanDepot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $779.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $886.7 million.