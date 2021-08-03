Glatfelter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $244.9 million in the period.

Glatfelter shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 6% in the last 12 months.