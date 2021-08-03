Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Orlando, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $9.1 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 1 cent per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $42 million, or 36 cents per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The real estate investment trust that owns hotels, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $152 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.7 million.

The company's shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.