Mississippi shipyard receives $41M contract for Navy barge

VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula is on Elder Ferry Road in Moss Point. Sun Herald File

A shipbuilding company on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is getting a $41 million contract to build another barge for U.S. Navy crews to live aboard.

The Navy awarded VT Halter Marine a contract to build a fifth Auxiliary Personnel Lighter berthing and messing barge, the company said in a news release Friday. The vessel will include offices, classrooms, medical treatment areas, a barbershop and a fitness center and will be able to accommodate 611 people.

Construction is to begin in August.

In September 2018, Halter Marine received a contract to design and build two units for $78 million. The contract was extended to include two more units.

Construction on the fourth vessel is expected to be finished this summer.

Auxiliary Personnel Lighters are used by the Navy to house crewmembers when ships are in port. The barges can be towed to new bases or shipyards. They can also be used for humanitarian missions and other temporary assignments.