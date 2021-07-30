Cabot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $30.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $324.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $439.8 million.

Cabot shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.