MoneyGram: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $329.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, MoneyGram said it expects revenue in the range of $323 million to $333 million.

MoneyGram shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.