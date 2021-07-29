Zendesk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The customer-service software maker posted revenue of $318.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $320.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zendesk said it expects revenue in the range of $332 million to $337 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion.

Zendesk shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $150.54, an increase of 52% in the last 12 months.