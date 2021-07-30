Business

Rocket Lab launches US Space Force satellite

The Associated Press

In this remote image provided by Rocket Lab, Monolith, a research and development satellite for the U.S. Space Force is successfully launched into orbit Thursday, July 29, 2021, by an Electron rocket during Rocket Lab's second mission for the Space Force from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, in Mahia, New Zealand. The company said it has now launched 105 satellites. (Rocket Lab via AP)
In this remote image provided by Rocket Lab, Monolith, a research and development satellite for the U.S. Space Force is successfully launched into orbit Thursday, July 29, 2021, by an Electron rocket during Rocket Lab's second mission for the Space Force from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, in Mahia, New Zealand. The company said it has now launched 105 satellites. (Rocket Lab via AP) AP
LONG BEACH, Calif.

A research and development satellite for the U.S. Space Force was successfully launched into orbit Thursday from a launch pad in New Zealand, California-based Rocket Lab said.

The satellite named Monolith was placed into low Earth orbit by an Electron rocket during Rocket Lab’s second mission for the Space Force.

The company said it has now launched 105 satellites.

Rocket Lab is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and has launch sites on New Zealand’s Mahia peninsula and Wallops Island, Virginia.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service