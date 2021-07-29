Tree.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $270 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $298 million.

Tree.com shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.