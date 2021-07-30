Mr Cooper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $435 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $574 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $670.7 million.

Mr Cooper shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.