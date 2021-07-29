LKQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $304.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

LKQ shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 82% in the last 12 months.