Piedmont Office: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Atlanta, said it had funds from operations of $60.4 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.9 million, or 8 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $130.2 million in the period.

Piedmont Office expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.90 to $1.96 per share.

The company's shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.01, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.