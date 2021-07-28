Invitation Home: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $212 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 35 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $60.2 million, or 11 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust focused on single-family rentals posted revenue of $491.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.6 million.

Invitation Home expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.44 per share.

The company's shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.55, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.