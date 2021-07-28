MaxLinear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $733,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $205.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $225 million.

MaxLinear shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.88, a climb of 72% in the last 12 months.