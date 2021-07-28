Mattel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $911.2 million.

Mattel shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.54, an increase of 89% in the last 12 months.