Helix Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $13.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $161.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.61. A year ago, they were trading at $4.66.