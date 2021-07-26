Lennox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $170 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.32 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.10 to $12.70 per share.

Lennox shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.