Dorman Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $31.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $310.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.4 million.

Dorman Products shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 42% in the last 12 months.