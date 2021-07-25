Utility cutoffs spur questions about apartment management

Some residents of a north Mississippi apartment complex are wondering if they will be left without housing because of the way the complex is being run.

Water and internet services were cut off without warning Tuesday and Wednesday at the 80-unit Taylor Bend apartments in Oxford, The Oxford Eagle reported.

Oxford Utilities restored water service Wednesday, despite the account holder being delinquent in paying bills, said the utilities' general manager Rob Neely.

“We found out the (apartments) have possibly been sold, and we turned the water back on until we can figure out the new owner and can work with them on billing,” Neely said.

Frank Hitt told the newspaper that he and fellow residents have received no warning or communication from property owners Nelson Partners Student Housing or from on-site managers.

“The complex has been run horribly,” Hitt said. “They don’t have money to cut the grass.... The pool looks like the Loch Ness monster could come out of it.”

A representative of Nelson Partners Student Housing was contacted and gave no comment to The Oxford Eagle.

The lease period ends July 31, 2021, and many who renewed their leases — including some University of Mississippi students — are wondering if they will be left without housing.

“I’m in school and half the kids that’s out here are in school, and now we don’t have anywhere to go,” said university student Trinity White, who lives in the complex.