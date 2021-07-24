Grains, livestock mixed.

d

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 2.75 cents at $6.9325 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 2.25 cents at $5.5625 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8.75 cents at $4.5725 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 1 cent at $14.0275 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .10 cent at $1.2097 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .40 cent at $1.5942 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .27 cent at $1.0667 a pound.