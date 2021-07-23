Bank of Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $4.1 million.

The Sacramento, California-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Bank of Commerce shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.