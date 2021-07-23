Southside Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $21.3 million.

The Tyler, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Southside Bancshares shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.